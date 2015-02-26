(Adds details on results, background throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Feb 25 Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Latin
America's largest independent investment bank, missed
fourth-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday after trading
income fell short of forecasts and loan-loss provisions soared
as a large client fell in arrears.
Net income at the São Paulo-based firm totaled 848 million
reais ($294 million) in the quarter, below an average estimate
of 875 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts. Profit rose
10.3 percent on both a quarterly and annual bases, respectively.
A mandatory payment of interest on equity lowered BTG
Pactual's tax rate in the quarter to 7.1 percent, helping the
lender offset the impact of souring credit market trends and
weak financial advisory proceeds. Operating expenses came well
below the poll's estimate, bolstering BTG Pactual's bottom line.
Corporate lending, a key revenue line, fell to 97 million
reais, the lowest in more than three years, as BTG Pactual cut
loan exposure and upped provisions in the wake of Eneva SA's
bankruptcy protection. BTG Pactual did not disclose loan-loss
provisions for the quarter, which the poll estimated at about
200 million reais.
Eneva was not the only large borrower in Brazil facing
refinancing woes. Engineering, shipbuilding and oil services
firms saw access to capital markets curtailed after federal
prosecutors escalated a corruption investigation into some of
their contracts with state-controlled oil producer Petróleo
Brasileiro SA.
The probe, known as "Operation Car Wash," forced rivals
including Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and state-run
Banco do Brasil SA to raise provisions on loans to
companies involved in that scandal.
Loan coverage, a measure of reserves for soured credit,
soared to 175 percent in December from 135 percent in September.
Net revenue came in at 1.586 billion reais, the lowest in
five quarters and well below the poll's forecast of 1.865
billion reais. Investment-banking revenue slipped for the third
straight quarter, and income from sales and trading surprisingly
slumped in the light of weak capital markets activity in Brazil.
Compensation rose on an absolute basis and as a share of
revenues, following a seasonal trend. Operating expenses
including salaries and bonuses slipped 4.1 percent in the
quarter.
Annualized return on equity was 18.4 percent in the quarter,
below the poll's 19 percent estimate and long-term guidance of
20 percent.
Executives led by Chief Executive Officer André Esteves will
discuss results with investors on a conference call on Thursday.
($1 = 2.88 Brazilian reais)
