SAO PAULO May 6 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA,
the largest independent investment bank in emerging markets,
slightly beat expectations in the first quarter after soaring
income from sales and trading and lower bonuses offset a surge
in taxes.
São Paulo-based BTG Pactual earned 854 million reais ($282
million) last quarter, compared with an average estimate of 847
million reais in a Reuters poll. Profit rose 0.7 percent and 2.6
percent on a quarterly and annual bases, according to a
securities filing.
Seeking to cushion BTG Pactual from Brazil's
steepest recession in two decades, Chief Executive Officer André
Esteves cut lending, invested less of the bank's capital on
proprietary investments and trimmed bankers' bonuses. However,
principal investments lost money for a fifth straight quarter
and financial advisory revenues hit a four-year low.
Management will discuss first-quarter earnings with
investors at a conference call early on Thursday.
Last quarter, revenue jumped 24 percent to 1.961 billion
reais, beating the poll's estimate of 1.87 billion reais. Sales
and trading income more than doubled to a record 1.17 billion
reais, mainly helped by increased activity in the commodities
trading desk, the filing added.
Corporate lending recovered from a grim performance in the
fourth quarter, while the category of interest and other jumped
to a record, the filing added. BTG Pactual's loan book fell 5.9
percent after the bank opted not to refinance some maturing
loans, the filing said.
Principal investments, or the hedge fund, private-equity and
real estate investments made with BTG Pactual's own capital,
produced a shortfall of 444 million reais, after the bank wrote
down part of an investment in ailing rig producer Sete Brasil
Participações SA.
Esteves bolstered profits by cutting banker compensation to
the equivalent of 19.6 percent of revenue last quarter, less
than the poll's estimate. General and administrative expenses
climbed 17.5 percent, below the revenue gain.
BTG Pactual's first-quarter effective tax rate jumped above
the poll's estimated 23 percent.
Value at risk, a widely followed gauge that measures the
maximum amount a bank can lose in a trading session, rose to
110.9 million reais following increased trading activity in the
commodities sales and trading division.
($1 = 3.3033 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Ken Wills)