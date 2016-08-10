(Adds details, BSI outflows throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Aug 9 Grupo BTG Pactual SA
on Tuesday missed second-quarter profit estimates
for the first time in almost two years, as downsizing efforts by
Latin America's largest independent investment bank curbed
trading and money management income.
Net income totaled about 940 million reais ($299 million) in
the second quarter, below an analysts' consensus estimate of 1.1
billion reais. Profit dropped 12 percent from the prior three
months, falling below the 1 billion-real threshold for net
income for the first time in five quarters.
Income from wealth management activities sank as São
Paulo-based BTG Pactual sold control of Swiss subsidiary BSI SA
and trading suffered with the spin-off of a commodities platform
to ease capital needs. The downsizing also drove expenses down,
yet at half the pace of revenue, which also suffered from weak
asset management activity.
Return on equity (ROE) slumped to 16.1 percent in the
quarter, the lowest in three years and below a 18.1 percent
estimate.
Founder André Esteves, who steered the bank through an
aggressive global expansion until his arrest in November in a
corruption probe, had set a long-term goal for ROE of 20
percent. Esteves has denied allegations of his involvement.
The results suggest that BTG Pactual's decision to shed
assets and dismantle risky but very profitable trading positions
in the wake of Esteves' arrest may hamper the bank's ability to
generate a more stable stream of revenue in coming quarters.
Esteves' arrest forced his partners to dispose of assets in
the wake of massive client fund withdrawals. He returned to BTG
Pactual in a senior advisory role in April, after a Brazilian
judge freed him from months of house arrest.
"We went through a very stressful situation, although we
were up to the task," Chairman Persio Arida said in a statement
with the results. Once the BSI and commodities unit deals are
finalized, BTG Pactual will see net equity reduced by about $1
billion, the statement said.
BSI OUTFLOWS
Revenue totaled 2.595 billion reais last quarter, missing an
estimate of 2.889 billion reais. Income from sales and trading
dropped a bigger-than-expected 41 percent last quarter, while
gains from wealth management activities plummeted 54 percent,
more than expectations of a 47 percent decline.
However, corporate lending, as well as interest and other
revenue lines, rose above expectations in the second quarter,
despite a 15 percent reduction in BTG Pactual's loan book from
the prior three months.
Assets fell 20 percent to 203.4 billion reais at the end of
June, while potential loan losses remained at bay as BTG Pactual
kept a coverage ratio of 192 percent last quarter.
Proprietary investments lost money for the fourth straight
quarter. However, BTG Pactual's sharp balance sheet downsizing
since November helped cut costly fund-raising and debt-servicing
expenses.
BTG Pactual also said that BSI, now being bought by
Switzerland's EFG International AG, saw net
second-quarter new money outflows of 6.3 billion Swiss francs
($6.4 billion) amid sanctions over business ties to a
scandal-hit Malaysian government fund.
Management led by co-CEO Marcelo Kalim will discuss the BTG
Pactual results on a conference call early on Wednesday.
($1 = 3.1455 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Joshuia Franklin in ZURICH; Editing by
Sandra Maler and Richard Chang)