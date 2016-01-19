(Recasts to add details, comments throughout)
SAO PAULO Jan 19 Brazilian investment bank
Grupo BTG Pactual SA's ability to generate deal flow remains
unscathed despite fallout from the November arrest of founder
André Esteves, with management expecting recurring revenue to
rise this year and clients to pour money into its funds.
The outlook for revenue from sales and trading, investment
banking and money management remains solid even as Brazil's
economy braces for a second year of recession and the Esteves
situation weighed down confidence, co-Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Kalim said in a Tuesday conference call to discuss
fourth-quarter results.
The bank unexpectedly released unaudited results earlier in
the day in an effort to show that the management team that
replaced Esteves wants to bolster transparency, especially in
light of events that followed the billionaire financier's
arrest, Kalim said.
Net income at BTG Pactual fell last quarter as
provisions, charges and operating expenses surged, and Esteves's
arrest for allegedly interfering in a sweeping corruption probe
led to massive client fund withdrawals and curtailed access to
funding.
The São Paulo-based bank earned net income of 1.23 billion
reais ($304 million) in the fourth quarter, down from 1.51
billion reais in the third quarter.
According to Kalim, mergers and acquisitions and debt
capital markets will propel investment-banking revenue while
sales and trading activities should continue to thrive amid a
surge in volatility in commodity markets. Non-recurring revenue
from the sale of assets and pools of loans are expected,
although that might take longer to happen that they did in the
prior quarter, he added.
Quarterly revenues jumped to 3.52 billion reais, up from
2.56 billion reais in the third quarter.
Operating expenses rose to 1.89 billion reais from 1.37
billion reais in the third quarter. The 38 percent jump in
expenses on a sequential basis was triggered by the slump in the
Brazilian currency, as BTG Pactual has a significant portion of
costs tied to the U.S. dollar.
The investment banking firm has begun aggressively selling
assets and dismantling trading operations in order to bolster
liquidity. It is still unclear from the earnings how much of the
company's profit is due to non-recurring earnings.
Total assets under management of BTG Pactual fell to 266.5
billion reais in the last quarter of 2015 from the third
quarter's 302.8 billion reais. Kalim said that outflows have
stopped and that a potential net inflow could be recorded this
quarter.
