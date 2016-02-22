SAO PAULO Feb 21 Assets at Grupo BTG Pactual SA
, the Brazilian investment bank dismantling trading
positions in the wake of the arrest of founder André Esteves,
fell in the fourth quarter more than initially reported, audited
numbers showed late on Sunday.
São Paulo-based BTG Pactual had 266.082 billion reais ($66
billion) in total assets at the end of December, compared with
the 266.584 billion reais reported on Jan. 19, when the bank
unveiled unaudited fourth-quarter results. On a quarterly basis,
assets fell about 12 percent, with the biggest chunk of that
decline coming from the bank's Brazil-based businesses.
The bank's income statement was unchanged from the one
released on Jan. 19, when BTG Pactual unexpectedly released
unaudited data to show that the management team that replaced
Esteves aimed at bolstering transparency in light of the events
that followed the billionaire financier's arrest.
Net income at Latin America's largest independent investment
bank tumbled 18.6 percent to 1.229 billion reais last quarter as
provisions, charges and operating expenses surged, and Esteves's
arrest for allegedly interfering in a sweeping corruption probe
in Brazil led to massive client fund withdrawals and curtailed
access to funding.
Management, led by co-chief executive officers Marcelo Kalim
and Roberto Sallouti, will discuss quarterly results with
investors on Monday, at 10 a.m. local time (13:00 GMT).
Following his detention, Esteves stepped down as CEO and
chairman of BTG Pactual, the firm he founded with seven other
partners late in 2008. His aim was to make BTG Pactual the
largest independent investment bank in emerging markets by the
end of the decade.
The bigger decline in BTG Pactual's asset base came as
management dismantled more of the bank's positions in
derivatives trades than originally reported, and the bank
refrained from refinancing old or extending new credit lines.
On the liabilities side, the bank also had a larger than
initially reported drop in unsecured funding, which became
rather expensive in the wake of Esteves' detention on Nov. 25.
Cash remained relatively stable at 40 billion reais, while the
stock of instruments linked to repurchase agreements also fell.
The bank pledged to pay as little as legally possible in
dividends this year to keep bolstering cash.
($1 = 4.0199 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)