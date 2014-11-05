(Adds details throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Nov 5 Grupo BTG Pactual SA
reiterated a pledge to deliver return on equity of
at least 20 percent a year as it shrinks the role of principal
investments on revenue, speeds up geographic expansion and taps
more stable sources of income.
With the purchase of Swiss private bank BSI Group, BTG
Pactual is shifting its revenue mix to money management, which
produce higher multiples, from capital-internsive activities
like principal investments, executives said on a conference call
on Wednesday to discuss third-quarter results.
Chief Executive Officer André Esteves said the share of
principal investments, or income from investing the bank's own
money in hedge funds, private-equity investments and real
estate, in BTG Pactual revenues "is shrinking relative to other
business areas."
Esteves' remarks came after the bank reported quarterly net
income at the São Paulo-based bank fell for the first quarter in
six, driving down return on equity (ROE) to the lowest level
since the first quarter of 2013. ROE, a widely watched gauge of
profitability in the banking industry, fell to 17.3 percent last
quarter, below expectations of 19.4 percent.
Esteves has repeatedly pledged to deliver ROE of 20 percent
annually, even under tough market and economic conditions.
BTG Pactual earned 769 million reais ($308 million) in the
quarter, below the average analyst estimate of 864 million
reais, according to a Reuters poll.
Bets on risky investments and complex securities fell in the
quarter as market aversion jumped. As such, value at risk, or
the maximum level of risk that a financial firm can take in a
specific period, fell to 88.5 million reais in the quarter.
"Normalizing principal investments, sales and trading and
administrative expenses, we get to 20 percent ROE," said Carlos
Macedo, an analyst with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Principal investments had a shortfall of 164 million reais,
compared with the poll's estimate of a gain of 302 million
reais. The global markets line was the driver behind the gap,
while merchant banking and real estate recovered from weak
performance in recent months.
Esteves specifically pointed to a diminished role of global
markets, or hedged funds that trade global securities, as well
as merchant banking, which include a portfolio of over 30
private-equity investments managed by BTG Pactual. Both units
are part of the principal investments line.
His drive to trade more physical commodities helped sales
and trading income rise an unexpected 21.2 percent. That line,
which totaled 784 million reais, stood above last year's
quarterly average, a sign of healthy revenue generation.
Expenses fell 4.7 percent, more than the 1.8 percent decline the
poll predicted.
Units of BTG Pactual, a blend of common and preferred shares
of BTG Pactual's investment-banking and private-equity units,
fell 0.8 percent to 31.32 reais on Wednesday in São Paulo. The
stock is up 17.7 percent this year
($1 = 2.509 Brazilian reais)
