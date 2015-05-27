UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
SAO PAULO May 27 Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual on Wednesday sold part of its stake in Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'Or to Singapore's sovereign fund for 1.6 billion reais ($509 million), the bank said in a market filing. ($1=3.14 reais) (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chris Reese)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.