RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 Brazilian investment
bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA is looking to sell its
stake in the Leader chain of department stores to lawyer and
restructuring expert Fabio Carvalho, the Estado de S.Paulo
reported on Tuesday.
The deal would involve an investment of more than 300
million reais ($74.72 million) into the struggling retailer, the
newspaper reported citing a source close to BTG.
The report said it was not yet clear whether BTG would sell
its entire 70 percent stake or just a part of it.
BTG did not immediately respond to a request for comment
about the report.
($1 = 4.015 reais)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by W Simon)