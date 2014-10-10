Oct 10 BTG Plc :
* Settlement Regarding Crofab(R) Patent Litigation
* BTG would allow Bioclon to begin selling crotalid
antivenom relying on BTG's 414 patent from October 2018
* Announces that it has settled its United States patent
infringement complaint against Instituto Bioclon (bioclon) of
Mexico and Rare Disease Therapeutics, Inc. (RDT) of Nashville,
Tennessee.
* Bioclon will withdraw its legal challenge to validity of
414 patent.
* BTG will receive a single-digit royalty on sales of any
Bioclon product relying on 414 patent until end of exclusivity
period in 2028
* Btg has agreed to reimburse Bioclon usd $6 million for its
legal fees and costs incurred.
