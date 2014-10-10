Oct 10 BTG Plc :

* Settlement Regarding Crofab(R) Patent Litigation

* BTG would allow Bioclon to begin selling crotalid antivenom relying on BTG's 414 patent from October 2018

* Announces that it has settled its United States patent infringement complaint against Instituto Bioclon (bioclon) of Mexico and Rare Disease Therapeutics, Inc. (RDT) of Nashville, Tennessee.

* Bioclon will withdraw its legal challenge to validity of 414 patent.

* BTG will receive a single-digit royalty on sales of any Bioclon product relying on 414 patent until end of exclusivity period in 2028

* Btg has agreed to reimburse Bioclon usd $6 million for its legal fees and costs incurred. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: