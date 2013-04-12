BRIEF-Evoke Pharma enters agreement with Rho to submit NDA for Gimoti
LONDON, April 12 Speciality pharmaceutical company BTG said on Friday its Varisolve treatment for varicose veins has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and could be approved and launched during the first half of 2014.
BRUSSELS, May 31 The European Commission cleared General Electric Co.'s purchase of oilfield services firm Baker Hughes without conditions on Wednesday, the EU competition authority said in a statement.