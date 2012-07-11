SAO PAULO, July 11 Roger Agnelli, the former chief executive of Brazilian mining giant Vale SA , will soon announce a new mining company in partnership with investment bank BTG Pactual, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

Agnelli, who helped turn Vale into the world's largest iron ore miner, was forced out of the company last year under government pressure and formed the investment company AGN Participaçoes.

The new mining venture, to be led by Agnelli and former associates from Vale, will begin by acquiring exploratory projects from smaller miners in Brazil and abroad, Valor reported, without citing sources.

Press representatives for the companies could not be reached immediately for comment.

Under Agnelli's leadership, Vale was transformed into the world's second largest mining company, with iron ore production jumping more than 80 percent and its stock soaring more than 1,200 percent.