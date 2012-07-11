SAO PAULO, July 11 Roger Agnelli, the former
chief executive of Brazilian mining giant Vale SA
, will soon announce a new mining company in
partnership with investment bank BTG Pactual,
newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.
Agnelli, who helped turn Vale into the world's largest iron
ore miner, was forced out of the company last year under
government pressure and formed the investment company AGN
Participaçoes.
The new mining venture, to be led by Agnelli and former
associates from Vale, will begin by acquiring exploratory
projects from smaller miners in Brazil and abroad, Valor
reported, without citing sources.
Press representatives for the companies could not be reached
immediately for comment.
Under Agnelli's leadership, Vale was transformed into the
world's second largest mining company, with iron ore production
jumping more than 80 percent and its stock soaring more than
1,200 percent.