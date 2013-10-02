EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
SAO PAULO Oct 2 Grupo BTG Pactual SA , Brazil's largest independent investment bank, hired Claudio Berquo from JPMorgan Chase & Co, where the seasoned dealmaker remained for about two decades, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.
Berquo will have a "strategic role" in BTG Pactual's business, with no specific role being assigned to him, said the source, who declined to be identified because the plans are not public yet. The bank declined to comment.
Berquo took over JPMorgan's Brazilian unit in 2009 and in April became head of private banking for the New York-based bank in Brazil. He was replaced as JPMorgan's senior country officer for Brazil by veteran banker José Berenguer Neto - himself for years a senior executive and head of the investment banking and retail banking units at Banco Santander Brasil SA.
Efforts to reach Berquo were unsuccessful.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has