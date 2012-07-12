* BTG Pactual's Esteves is Brazil's top dealmaker
SAO PAULO, July 12 Brazil's government must
slash taxes and curb spending to spur economic growth, as
protectionist measures and growing state intervention are
undermining the country's competitiveness, billionaire financier
André Esteves said on Thursday.
Brazil needs levels of government expenditure and a softer
tax burden on its companies on par with those of peer emerging
market nations, Esteves, the chief executive of investment bank
BTG Pactual, said at an event in São Paulo. BTG Pactual
is Brazil's sole listed investment bank.
While a recent decline in borrowing costs to single-digit
levels will help fuel robust growth in Brazil over the next
decade, more is needed to stoke economic development, he said.
"It is simply impossible to compete with countries where
taxes are half the amount you pay here," Esteves said at the
event.
Esteves is joining a growing choir of executives, economists
and investors urging President Dilma Rousseff's administration
to embrace an agenda of economic reforms to make Brazil a more
attractive place to do business. According to the World Bank,
Brazil is one of the places that offers more hurdles for
business, ranking 129 in a sample of 183 countries.
The government has resorted to protectionism and subsidized
lending to some sectors to protect jobs as well as Brazil's
beleaguered manufacturing industry from Chinese competition.
Though welcomed by companies, those measures have been
criticized by economists and business leaders as falling short
of the broad reforms necessary to ease the high tax burden and
excessive red tape.
"Incentives are not necessarily the solution. Industry
consumes energy, banking spreads. We need to fix the problem as
a whole, not awarding privileges to one sector or the other,"
Esteves, who turned 44 on Thursday, said.
Brazil's economy could grow less than that of the United
States this year, Esteves said. "Growth rates of 1 percent to 2
percent are mediocre rates."
BTG and Esteves have become symbols of Brazil's growing
economic might, competing head to head with global investment
banks in a country with bustling capital markets and a promising
long-term growth outlook.
Since it was formed it 2009, BTG has been in a deal-making
frenzy in Brazil and abroad as Esteves, the bank's CEO and
majority shareholder, strives to turn the firm into the largest
investment bank in emerging markets by the end of the decade.