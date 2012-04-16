SAO PAULO, April 16 BTG Pactual, Brazil's largest independent securities firm, said on Monday that a European regulator's ruling in an insider trading case against Chief Executive Andre Esteves would have no effect on the bank's activities.

Esteves, the billionaire boss and controlling investor of Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual, has been fined 350,000 euros ($457,900) for trades he made five years ago based on privileged information, Italian market watchdog Consob said on Monday.

BTG said in a statement that Esteves believed the allegations had no merit and he was determined to appeal the decision.