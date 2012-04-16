SAO PAULO, April 16 BTG Pactual,
Brazil's largest independent securities firm, said on Monday
that a European regulator's ruling in an insider trading case
against Chief Executive Andre Esteves would have no effect on
the bank's activities.
Esteves, the billionaire boss and controlling investor of
Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual, has been fined 350,000
euros ($457,900) for trades he made five years ago based on
privileged information, Italian market watchdog Consob said on
Monday.
BTG said in a statement that Esteves believed the
allegations had no merit and he was determined to appeal the
decision.