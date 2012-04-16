LONDON, April 16 André Esteves, the billionaire
shareholder of Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual, is under
investigation in Europe for trades he made in his personal
account in 2007, the prospectus for the bank's planned listing
shows.
Esteves, who is chief executive, chairman and controlling
shareholder of BTG Pactual, at the time was employed by UBS
, where he worked after he sold Pactual to the Swiss
bank for $3.1 billion in May 2006.
"Our controlling shareholder is a subject of an ongoing
civil, non-criminal investigation in Europe in connection with
certain trades in the securities of a European market issuer
made by him in his personal capacity in 2007," the BTG Pactual
prospectus said.
"Our controlling shareholder believes that the allegations
are without merit, and currently intends to appeal a finding (if
any such finding occurs) against him in such matter."
Esteves rose through the ranks at BTG Pactual before he sold
it to UBS. He bought the bank back for $2.5 billion in 2009,
together with some other partners.
BTG Pactual launched its initial public offering on April 3,
and could raise 4.1 billion reais ($2.2 billion) from the deal.
It will be the first initial public offering by an
investment bank based in Brazil, and raise the bank's profile
and that of Esteves globally.
Based on an acquisition it made earlier in the year, BTG
Pactual is worth $14.8 billion.
The prospectus said regardless of the outcome of the
investigation, the bank did not believe there will be an adverse
effect on BTG Pactual, including on Esteves's capacity to serve
in his present role.
BTG Pactual could not immediately be reached in Europe. UBS
declined to comment.
Esteves joined Banco BTG Pactual in 1989 and became a
managing partner in 2002. After the UBS takeover, he was
appointed as UBS's global head of the fixed income, currencies
and commodities group in October 2007.