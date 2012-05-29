* BTG Pactual to pay $281 mln in cash for 35.9 pct stake
* Rio de Janeiro-based Leader specializes in apparel
* Comes after aggressive buyout fund-raising last year
* BTG Pactual may exercise option to control Leader
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
May 29 The private-equity unit of Brazilian
investment banking powerhouse BTG Pactual agreed to
buy a minority stake in local apparel retailer Leader
Participações, the latest buyout in a consumer sector boosted by
a thriving middle class.
BTG Pactual Participations and two funds that it controls
will pay 558.4 million reais ($281 million) in cash for a 35.9
percent stake in Leader, according to a securities filing on
Tuesday. BTG will pour 106.7 million reais of fresh capital into
the retailer, giving it an additional 6.4 percent stake.
The purchase is the second that São Paulo-based BTG Pactual,
controlled by Brazilian billionaire André Esteves, has unveiled
since its $1.99 billion initial public offering in April. On
April 30, the bank paid an undisclosed sum to join the
controlling bloc of BodyTech, Latin America's biggest fitness
chain.
The bank's private-equity arm is stepping up acquisitions of
consumer-related companies in Brazil, where the emergence of
about 40 million people from poverty over the past decade has
sparked a boom in demand for clothing and entertainment
services. Further acquisitions to strengthen Leader's market
position are possible, a bank executive said on Tuesday.
"We want to drive Leader a step higher in terms of growth,"
Carlos Fonseca, who heads BTG Pactual's merchant banking unit,
said in a conference call. "We have a few ideas but nothing
concrete at the moment."
Leader's controlling shareholders gave BTG Pactual an option
to acquire common stock that could increase the bank's stake in
the company by another 20 percent to 30 percent. The option
takes effect 90 days after the BTG-Leader deal closes.
Shares of BTG Pactual closed 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday
at 26.91 reais. The shares have shed about 15 percent since
their late-April debut.
APPETITE FOR GROWTH
Should BTG Pactual exercise that option, which Fonseca said
was likely, the value of the deal could near 1 billion reais.
"We want the company to become a benchmark in the sector ...
our appetite for growth is huge," Fonseca said.
BTG Pactual beat out a number of bidders for Leader during
the sale process that began last year, a source with direct
knowledge of the deal told Reuters. The deal still requires
regulatory approval.
Lojas Renner, Brazil's biggest listed apparel
retailer, tried to buy Leader for 670 million reais in cash in
mid-2008. The deal was terminated later that year after local
credit markets seized up.
Private-equity firms are flush with cash after raising more
than $7 billion for their Brazil investments last year. Three
out of four Latin American private equity-led mergers and
acquisition deals last year took place in Brazil, industry group
LAVCA said in March.
BTG Pactual's buyout unit raised $1.6 billion in July for a
private equity fund to expand investment in nonfinancial
industries. The fund began life shortly thereafter as Brazil's
first cycle of massive private equity investments matured.
Rio de Janeiro-based Banco Modal advised Leader on the
transaction.