By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 24 BTG Pactual and shareholders
are expected to raise close to $2 billion in an initial public
offering on Tuesday, in a show of confidence in Brazil's biggest
independent investment bank and its billionaire founder André
Esteves.
The IPO, which will give investors the chance to buy into a
fast-growing firm with aspirations of rivaling global giants
like Goldman Sachs Group Inc, is Brazil's first by an
investment bank and the nation's largest since Banco Santander
Brasil's $7.5 billion IPO in October 2009.
BTG Pactual and Esteves himself have become symbols of
Brazil's growing economic might, competing head to head with
global investment banks in a country with bustling capital
markets. The IPO should help the São Paulo-based bank continue
expanding both at home and abroad in coming years.
Demand for BTG Pactual stock has exceeded expectations,
according to a source familiar with the transaction, a sign that
investors are shrugging off recent insider trading accusations
against Esteves in Italy. But the success of the deal may hinge
mostly on Esteves' willingness to accept a price that isn't at
the top of the range.
"They can't pretend to price their shares at a premium to
other, more established banking franchises in Brazil," said
Urban Larsson, who oversees $2.5 billion in stocks for F&C
Investments in London. "The key here will be a fair pricing."
The BTG Pactual deal could restore some glitter to Brazil's
IPO market, which fell out of grace with investors after a boom
that took more than 100 companies public between 2006 and 2007.
Interest in the IPO is running high, with investors looking to
get a piece of the glamour and soaring profits that have made
BTG Pactual a rising star in the investment banking industry.
"The market is excited and somehow fascinated with this
deal," said Fausto Gouveia, who helps manage about $270 million
in stocks for Legan Asset Management in São Paulo. Legan placed
bids for BTG Pactual shares, Gouveia added.
BTG Pactual is expected to sell units, a combination of
common and preferred stock, at around 30 reais to 31 reais each,
within the suggested price range of 28.75 reais and 33.75 reais,
a source told Reuters. That would bring in about 3.71 billion
reais ($1.97 billion) for BTG Pactual and its shareholders, an
amount that could rise to $2.2 billion if it prices at the top
of the range.
European, U.S. and Brazilian investors account for most of
the demand for the stock, a person with direct knowledge of the
deal told International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters
publication. Banks are actively participating, including a large
ticket order of $800 million that was made last week, IFR said.
The deal comes as Brazil's once-hyped IPO market is
struggling to regain momentum as investors remain wary of
overpriced deals. Last week, car rental company Locamerica
became the first to go public in Brazil since last
July when it raised about $165 million.
The Locamerica deal priced below the target range, and prior
to that three other attempted IPOs flopped because of market
turmoil. By contrast, investors lined up for the BTG Pactual
sale, hoping to tap into Esteves' success as a dealmaker.
BTG Pactual's own investment banking unit is handling the
transaction, along with Banco Bradesco, Goldman Sachs
and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
COMPARISONS WITH GOLDMAN
Esteves, a 43-year-old mathematician who started as a
computer technician at Banco Pactual at age 21, rose to become
managing partner and sold the bank to UBS AG in May
2006 for $3.1 billion. He and some partners bought back Pactual
for $2.5 billion in 2009 and formed BTG Pactual.
When Esteves was at UBS, Italian regulators say he used
privileged information to profit from a planned joint venture
between Italian meat company Cremonini and Brazil's JBS
. Last week, Esteves was fined 350,000 euros in the
case. Esteves, who denies the charges, plans to appeal.
BTG Pactual has been on a dealmaking frenzy in Brazil and
beyond in recent years as Esteves tries to make it the largest
investment bank in emerging markets by 2020.
The bank has spent at least $2.5 billion on acquisitions in
real estate, finance and services, all areas that have blossomed
in recent years in lockstep with Brazil's economy. It also
helped rescue troubled lender Banco PanAmericano in 2011, using
it to build a consumer and mortgage lending business.
People close to Esteves joke that BTG, which stands for
Banking and Trading Group, is also an acronym for "Better than
Goldman." Esteves, who owns a 24.5 percent stake in BTG Pactual,
could see the value of his investment triple to about $3.5
billion post-IPO, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.
Counting just the amount that BTG Pactual might raise in the
transaction - the so-called primary offering - the IPO would be
the world's fourth biggest in the past 12 months, according to
Thomson Reuters data. That would value the bank at about $15.6
billion, or about 3.5 times its book value.
That ratio would be roughly the same at which Goldman Sachs
went public in 1999. Comparisons between the banks have become
commonplace in financial circles, since both share similar
values, champion meritocracy and are money-making machines.
Goldman's market capitalization is four times that of its
Brazilian rival, but BTG Pactual's average 17 percent annual
growth and staggering cost efficiency resemble the pre-IPO days
of what is now the world's largest investment bank.
Since 2006, BTG Pactual has helped underwrite seven of every
10 share offerings in Brazil and advised on about a quarter of
the nation's mergers and acquisitions deals, according to
Thomson Reuters data. In 2011, it led M&A advisory rankings in
Brazil for the second straight year.
Pricing is likely to come after Brazilian markets close. An
offering of depositary receipts in Amsterdam will run
simultaneously to the Brazilian IPO.