* BTG Pactual units price at 31.25 reais each in IPO
* Bank, shareholders fail to sell all units on offer
* IPO could be world's fourth-largest in last 12 months
* Deal seen as first step to undertake global expansion
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 24 BTG Pactual and its
shareholders raised 3.656 billion reais ($1.96 billion) in
Brazil's first initial public offering of an investment bank, in
a show of confidence in the firm and its billionaire founder,
André Esteves.
BTG Pactual and its shareholders sold 117 million units, a
mix of common and preferred stock of its investment banking and
buyout units, at 31.25 reais a piece, Brazil's securities
regulator CVM said on its website on Tuesday. That was within
the suggested price range of 28.75 reais and 33.75 reais.
The amount sold fell short of the 121.5 million units that
the bank and partners had on offer. The deal is said to value
BTG Pactual at about $14.4 billion reais, a source with
knowledge of the situation told Reuters, making it Brazil's
16th-biggest listed company by market capitalization.
The IPO, which gave investors the chance to buy into a
fast-growing firm with aspirations of rivaling global giants
like Goldman Sachs Group Inc, is also the nation's
largest since Banco Santander Brasil's $7.5 billion
IPO in October 2009.
BTG Pactual and Esteves himself have become symbols of
Brazil's growing economic might, competing head to head with
global investment banks in a country with bustling capital
markets. The IPO should help the bank continue expanding both at
home and abroad in coming years.
"People who bought BTG Pactual shares paid to tap a growth
story that is a full bet on integration between Brazil and other
emerging market countries," said Ricardo Almeida, a finance
professor at São Paulo-based Insper business school.
Demand for BTG Pactual stock was three times the amount of
shares on offer, another source told Reuters before the deal was
closed, indicating that investors shrugged off recent insider
trading accusations against Esteves in Italy. The success of the
deal was possible mostly on Esteves' willingness to accept a
price that was not at the top of the range.
The BTG Pactual deal could restore some glitter to Brazil's
IPO market, which fell out of grace with investors after a boom
that took more than 100 companies public between 2006 and 2007.
Interest in the IPO ran high for months, with investors looking
to get a piece of the glamour and soaring profits that have made
BTG Pactual a rising star in the investment banking industry.
"The market is excited and somehow fascinated with this
deal," said Fausto Gouveia, who helps manage about $270 million
in stocks for Legan Asset Management in São Paulo. Legan placed
bids for BTG Pactual shares, Gouveia added.
Only counting the $1.6 billion that BTG Pactual raised, the
IPO was the world's fourth biggest in the past year, Thomson
Reuters data showed. Partners, including U.S. private equity
firm JC Flowers & Co, raised $389 million in the offering.
About 170 European, U.S. and Brazilian investors placed $6.6
billion worth of firm bids for BTG Pactual stock, according to
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Banks actively participated, including a large ticket order of
$800 million that was made last week, IFR said.
The deal comes as Brazil's IPO market is struggling to
regain momentum as investors remain wary of overpriced deals.
Last week, car rental company Locamerica became the
first to go public in Brazil since last July, when it raised
about $165 million.
The Locamerica deal priced below the target range, and prior
to that three other attempted IPOs flopped because of market
turmoil. By contrast, investors lined up for the BTG Pactual
sale, hoping to tap into Esteves' success as a dealmaker.
The units will begin trading on São Paulo's Bovespa stock
exchange on Thursday under the symbol "BBTG11."
Information on BTG Pactual's sale of depositary receipts in
the Amsterdam Stock Exchange running parallel to the Brazil IPO
will be unveiled Wednesday, sources told Reuters and IFR.
COMPARISONS WITH GOLDMAN
BTG Pactual's own investment banking unit managed the
transaction, along with Banco Bradesco, Goldman Sachs
and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Esteves, a 43-year-old mathematician who started as a
computer technician at Banco Pactual at 21, rose to become
managing partner and sold the bank to UBS AG in 2006
for $3.1 billion. He and some partners bought back Pactual for
$2.5 billion in 2009 and formed BTG Pactual.
When Esteves was at UBS, Italian regulators say he used
privileged information to profit from a planned joint venture
between Italian meat company Cremonini and Brazil's JBS
. Last week, Esteves was fined 350,000 euros in the
case. Esteves, who denies the charges, plans to appeal.
BTG Pactual has been on a dealmaking frenzy in Brazil and
beyond in recent years as Esteves tries to make it the largest
investment bank in emerging markets by 2020.
The bank has spent at least $2.5 billion on acquisitions in
real estate, finance and services, all areas that have blossomed
in recent years in lockstep with Brazil's economy. It also
helped rescue troubled lender Banco PanAmericano in 2011, using
it to build a consumer and mortgage lending business.
People close to Esteves joke that BTG, which stands for
Banking and Trading Group, is also an acronym for "Better than
Goldman." Esteves, who owns a 24.5 percent stake in BTG Pactual,
has seen the value of his stake triple to over $3 billion since
founding BTG Pactual, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.
Details on multiples and valuation were not immediately
available. Prior to the closure of the deal, one source said the
IPO would value BTG Pactual over 3 times its book value.
That ratio would be roughly the same at which Goldman Sachs
went public in 1999. Comparisons between the banks have become
commonplace in financial circles, since both share similar
values, champion meritocracy and are money-making machines.
Goldman's market capitalization is four times that of its
Brazilian rival, but BTG Pactual's average 17 percent annual
growth and staggering cost efficiency resemble the pre-IPO days
of what is now the world's largest investment bank.
Since 2006, BTG Pactual helped advise on seven of every 10
stock sales in Brazil and on one in every four merger deals. In
2011, it led Thomson Reuters' M&A advisory rankings in Brazil.