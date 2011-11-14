Nov 14 BTG Pactual, Brazil's largest independent securities firm, notified securities regulators on Monday of plans to raise $3 billion from the sale of debt in global markets, according to a securities filing.

The Sao Paulo-based bank [BTG.UL] already sold $500 million of five-year dollar-denominated bonds earlier this year. The company last week won regulatory approval to become a publicly listed company in Brazil.

