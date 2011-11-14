* Independent firm sold $500 mln in notes this year

Nov 14 BTG Pactual, Brazil's largest independent securities firm, notified securities regulators on Monday of plans to raise $3 billion from the sale of debt in global markets, according to a securities filing.

The Sao Paulo-based bank [BTG.UL] sold $500 million of five-year dollar-denominated bonds earlier this year.

The company last week won regulatory approval to become a publicly listed company in Brazil and released a series of back-dated filings through the security regulators' website on Monday. The filing regarding the debt sales was from a June 14 meeting.

The Sao Paulo-based firm, a powerhouse formed by Chief Executive Andre Esteves and his partners when they bought back Banco Pactual from UBS AG UBSN.VX in 2009, has been the subject of speculation over a potential share sale.

(Reporting by Cesar Bianconi; Writing by Brad Haynes and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Gunna Dickson)