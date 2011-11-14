S.Korea May household borrowing jumps at fastest pace in six months
SEOUL, June 14 Bank lending to South Korean households rose 6.3 trillion won ($5.60 billion) in May, central bank data showed on Wednesday, the fastest rise in six months.
* Independent firm sold $500 mln in notes this year
* Back-dated filings released after approved to list (Adds background, dating of filing)
Nov 14 BTG Pactual, Brazil's largest independent securities firm, notified securities regulators on Monday of plans to raise $3 billion from the sale of debt in global markets, according to a securities filing.
The Sao Paulo-based bank [BTG.UL] sold $500 million of five-year dollar-denominated bonds earlier this year.
The company last week won regulatory approval to become a publicly listed company in Brazil and released a series of back-dated filings through the security regulators' website on Monday. The filing regarding the debt sales was from a June 14 meeting.
The Sao Paulo-based firm, a powerhouse formed by Chief Executive Andre Esteves and his partners when they bought back Banco Pactual from UBS AG UBSN.VX in 2009, has been the subject of speculation over a potential share sale.
For more, see [ID:nN1E77I1MZ]
