SAO PAULO, March 28 Some investors believe
Brazilian securities firm BTG Pactual is
asking too much for its shares in an upcoming initial public
offering, local newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.
The investors are worried the company's shares would be
priced at the equivalent of between 10 and 11 times estimated
earnings, comparable to those of commercial and retail banks
Itau Unibanco and Bradesco, which have
much less volatile revenue streams than the investment bank,
Valor said.
BTG Pactual, Latin America's largest independent investment
bank, has sought to present itself as a mixture of asset manager
Fidelity Worldwide Investment and investment bank Goldman Sachs
, whose shares are priced at the equivalent of 12 times
estimated earnings, Valor said.
The offering is officially set to begin on April 4 and
should be priced on April 19 or 23, the newspaper said.
BTG Pactual did not comment, citing the quiet period
involved in the offering.
(Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)