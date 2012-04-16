MILAN, April 16 Italian market watchdog Consob
said on Monday it had fined André Esteves, the billionaire
shareholder of Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual, 350,000
euros for insider trading.
It also barred him from holding senior corporate and board
positions in Italy for six months.
The case relates to purchases that Esteves made of shares in
Italian meat company Cremonini in November 2007, which Consob
said was based on privileged information about a planned joint
venture between Cremonini and JBS.
Brazil's BTG Pactual and shareholders is preparing a initial
public offering that could raise up to 4.1 billion reais ($2.2
billion).
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Steve Slater)