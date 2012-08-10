* CEO sees ROE above 25 pct guidance this year
* BTG sees "massive opportunities" in corporate loans
* Shares rally, topping IPO price for second time ever
* Second-quarter net income, ROE beat poll estimates
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Aug 10 BTG Pactual,
Brazil's sole listed investment bank, could beat its own
estimates for profitability this year as it expands corporate
lending while keeping a lid on expenses, executives said on
Friday.
Core return on equity, a gauge of profitability for banks
that excludes some one-time items, could come "a little above"
the 25 percent forecast for this year, executives led by Chief
Executive André Esteves said on a conference call to discuss
second-quarter earnings.
Units, a blend of common and preferred shares of BTG
Pactual's investment-banking and private equity divisions,
rallied for a third day on Friday, one day after the bank's
second-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates and return on
equity posted a strong showing despite a jump in expenses and
the impact of market turmoil on trading-related revenue.
"We are very confident that we can still deliver good
numbers even as the market environment remains challenging,"
Esteves, 44, the billionaire financier who is also the bank's
controlling shareholder, said in the call.
ROE, as the indicator is known, jumped to 30.4 percent in
the second quarter from 16.3 percent a year earlier, topping an
average estimate of 21.9 percent in a Reuters poll. In the first
quarter ROE was 25 percent.
Esteves' remarks underscore his efforts to diversify BTG
Pactual's revenue stream, seeking to reduce its dependence on
trading-related income, which tends to be more volatile than
other sources of revenue. A robust ROE also highlights the
bank's resilience as growing state involvement, rising loan
defaults, and an abrupt economic slowdown weigh on profits at
other lenders.
"Much like the last two quarters, ROE was once again well
above 20 percent, showing remarkable consistency," Goldman Sachs
Group analyst Carlos Macedo wrote in a client note. "This
consistency could reduce concerns of volatility, leading
multiples to re-rate."
Units surged as much as 5.7 percent to 31.67 reais, the
second time the price has topped the 31.25 reais price set on
the bank's initial public offering in late April.
"MASSIVE OPPORTUNITIES"
BTG Pactual earned 822 million reais ($407 million) in the
second quarter, up from 310 million reais a year earlier. The
result came in well above the average profit estimate of 586
million reais in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
Profit climbed 4.6 percent from 786 million reais in the
first quarter.
The results are the first since BTG Pactual became a listed
company. Esteves is steering the bank through turbulent times by
using BTG Pactual's strong franchise to bet more on risky
investments and win more investment-banking mandates in segments
where activity is stronger.
Revenue more than doubled year-on-year to 1.637 billion
reais, beating the average estimate of 1.175 billion reais. Net
revenue climbed 2.1 percent from the first quarter.
Esteves wagered more of the bank's capital on local interest
rate instruments, U.S. real estate investments and reinsurance
deals, driving a 30-fold jump in revenue from so-called
principal investments, to 687 million reais. The number was five
times the estimate of 131 million reais in the Reuters poll.
The bank, seeking to overcome a weak economy and global
market turmoil, ramped up lending in the second quarter after
gaining firepower from its successful $1.96 billion IPO. The
shop used some of the proceeds to grow the bank's loan book as
peers retrenched.
The expansion of BTG Pactual's loan book, which rose 11
percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, helped interest income
rise to 232 million reais from 150 million reais a year earlier.
In contrast, Itaú Unibanco Holding, Brazil's
largest bank by market value and the parent company of
arch-rival investment bank Itaú BBA, and Banco Bradesco
expanded lending by an average 3.6 percent in the
quarter.
Esteves said he sees "massive opportunities" in lending to
the largest corporations in Brazil.