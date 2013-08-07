* Commodities area 'practically operational' at this point
* Association with EBX to yield dealmaking revenue 'soon'
* Shares climb as earnings show no spillover from EBX woes
(Recasts to add details on commodities expansion plan, adds
comments by CFO and analyst, adds stock price)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Aug 7 Grupo BTG Pactual SA
, the Brazilian investment bank expanding heavily
into commodities sales and trading, expects the area to begin
contributing to earnings soon, Chief Financial Officer Marcelo
Kalim said on Wednesday.
BTG Pactual, Latin America's largest independent investment
bank, is making a bold push into the global commodity markets
just as other banks bow out, betting it can avoid the regulatory
pressure rattling rivals.
BTG Pactual has given few details of its planned expansion.
However, sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the bank has
hired Ricardo Leiman from Noble Group Ltd to lead the
drive. The same sources have also said that BTG Pactual has
recruited nearly a dozen traders, managers and analysts in
London, Geneva and New York to cover everything from freight to
grains to natural gas. The bank has spent $300 million to
assemble the area, they said.
The bank would not comment on specifics on Wednesday.
"We are practically operational at this point. We are very
confident that the steps taken so far in that area will help us
leverage presence in that sector," Kalim said on a conference
call to discuss second-quarter earnings. He did not elaborate on
whether potential acquisitions could be in the offing.
BTG Pactual's bulk-up of its commodities arm stands out in
an industry that has seen attrition from big banks in recent
years, a trend that threatens to accelerate as U.S. regulators
tighten oversight of banks' commodity operations. The move comes
at a time when tough financial and economic conditions in Brazil
and global market turmoil weighed down earnings at BTG Pactual
for a second straight quarter.
'OPTIMISTIC'
On Tuesday, Grupo BTG Pactual SA reported quarterly earnings
that missed analysts' forecasts as sagging global bond and
equity markets weighed down revenue and a weak economy in Brazil
forced the country's largest independent investment bank to rein
in lending to clients.
Shares were up 2.4 percent at 27.33 reais on Wednesday
afternoon, as results showed no significant impact from lending
exposure to struggling energy and mining conglomerate Grupo EBX.
The stock has shed 11 percent of its value this year.
The bank earned 650 million reais ($284 million) in profit
in the second quarter, compared with 612 million reais in the
previous three months. The result was below the average 775
million reais estimate for net income in a Thomson Reuters
survey of four analysts.
The result was BTG Pactual's second straight quarterly drop
- the first back-to-back decline in earnings since the second
and third quarters of 2011. Only two of the bank's eight main
revenue lines rose on a quarter-on-quarter basis; a further drop
in profit was prevented only because losses in a real estate
subsidiary allowed BTG Pactual to claim a sizzling tax rebate.
A 23.4 percent drop in Brazil's stock market and a surge in
local bond yields hurt proceeds from trading of financial
securities. Widespread market turmoil took its toll on trading
of global currencies, commodities and bonds, driving the
so-called principal investment line to lose money for the first
time in more than two years.
Chief Executive André Esteves, 45, has steered the bank
through turbulent times in Brazilian capital markets by sharing
investment risks with clients in sectors from oil and gas to
logistics and agribusiness. The bank is also ramping up bets on
riskier investments such as U.S. mortgages, global credit
markets and emerging market assets.
Some analysts have for months questioned BTG Pactual's
aggressive drive into certain areas of financial markets and
rising exposure to risky areas including oil and gas in Brazil,
investments in Africa and a recent association to advise and
finance EBX, a group controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike
Batista.
"The second-quarter results do, on some level, show the
fragility of the bull investment thesis, which relies on the
notion that the company will find ways to post good results
continually in different markets," said Sául Martínez, an
analyst with JPMorgan Securities. "When it doesn't, it cuts to
the core of that thesis."
BTG Pactual expects no impact on earnings from its exposure
to Grupo EBX, a key financial client and borrower, Esteves said
in the same call. The association with EBX could produce income
from M&A activities as EBX downsizes, Esteves added, without
elaborating.
SCRUTINY
Executives expect that the expansion into commodities will
escape similar scrutiny. BTG Pactual has repeatedly declined to
comment on its commodities plan in public, and Kalim's comments
represent the bank's first statement on the status of its
commodities operations.
"We are very optimistic about this new line of revenue,"
Kalim added.
BTG is not subject to Federal Reserve oversight because it
does not operate any commercial U.S. banks, potentially allowing
it to benefit from what may be the biggest reshuffling of
financial players in a decade.
The Fed surprised much of the investment-banking industry on
July 19 when it said it would review a 2003 decision that first
allowed commercial banks to trade raw materials. That was
followed by a scathing review of banks operating in commodities
markets by the Senate Banking Committee in Washington.
($1 = 2.29 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Natalia Gómez; editing by Gerald E.
McCormick and Matthew Lewis)