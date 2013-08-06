BRIEF- Borgosesia FY net loss group share shrinks to EUR 2.7 mln
* Reported on Thursday FY net loss group share of 2.7 million euros ($2.87 million) versus loss of 5.6 million euros a year ago
SAO PAULO Aug 6 Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Brazil's sole listed investment bank, posted net income of 650 million reais ($284 million) in the second quarter, missing analysts' estimates.
Profit at São Paulo-based BTG Pactual came in slightly above the 612 million reais earned in the first quarter, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. The result came in below the 775 million reais average estimate for profit in a Thomson Reuters survey of four analysts.
PARIS, April 14 BNP Paribas has appointed Andre Boulanger as its new Russia country chief, the French bank said on Friday.