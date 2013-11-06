SAO PAULO Nov 6 Grupo BTG Pactual SA's
newly-formed commodities sales and trading unit will
gain earnings relevance in coming quarters, with income at some
point matching that of the fixed-income unit, Chief Financial
Officer Marcelo Kalim said on Wednesday.
Commodities sales and trading operations are beginning to
have an impact on earnings, Kalim said on a conference call to
discuss third-quarter results. Synergies between the commodities
S&T unit with fixed-income and equities "are there," he added,
noting that the bank could make acquisitions to grow the
commodities shop.