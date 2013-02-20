BRIEF-Sussex Bancorp files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln
* Sussex Bancorp files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Feb 20 Annualized return on equity at BTG Pactual Group should continue to deliver readings above 20 percent in the long run, Chief Executive Officer André Esteves said at a conference call on Wednesday.
Esteves told analysts on a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter earnings that the bank's loan book has still quite ample room to grow. He noted that the most creditworthy Brazilian companies are borrowing money at lending rates in line with those seen in international markets.
DALLAS, May 31 Exxon Mobil Corp's chief executive said on Wednesday the company would reconsider how it communicates the risks its faces from climate change after shareholders approved a measure calling for increased transparency.