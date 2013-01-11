SAO PAULO Jan 11 An unnamed shareholder of
Brazilian investment banking giant BTG Pactual Group sold a
block of stock at a price above the minimum asked at a Friday
auction.
Units of BTG Pactual, a blend of common and
preferred stock of the firm's investment banking and private
equity divisions, were sold at 32.36 reais each, well above the
minimum 29.50 reais asked by the seller, according to
information provided by the São Paulo Stock Exchange.
Details on the size of the transaction and the identity of
the seller were not immediately available.