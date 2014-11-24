BRIEF-Comscore announces introduction of Facebook demographic metrics
Comscore - announces introduction of Facebook demographic metrics to validated campaign essentials campaign measurement suite
Nov 24 BT Group Plc
* Response to recent press speculation
* Notes recent press speculation relating to a potential transaction involving Telefónica UK (O2) in UK.
* Have received expressions of interest from shareholders in two UK mobile network operators, of which one is O2, about a possible transaction in which BT would acquire their UK mobile business
Discussions are at a highly preliminary stage and there can be no certainty that any transaction will occur
Verizon Digital Media Services now offers integrated Microsoft Azure storage