BRIEF-Spark New Zealand outlines upgrade of New Zealand's voice communications
* Spark NZ outlines upgrade of New Zealand's voice communications
May 2 BT Group Plc
* For immediate release: BT appoints Oliver Fortuin to lead operations in Sub Sahara Africa
* BT appoints oliver fortuin to lead operations in Sub Saharan Africa
* Oliver Fortuin will be in charge of growing companys business and leading regional management team Further company coverage:
* Spark NZ outlines upgrade of New Zealand's voice communications
* Enernoc Inc - issued statement in response to open letter to shareholders filed today with securities and exchange commission by Periam Limited