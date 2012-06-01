TOKYO, June 2 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ has set up a $2 billion pool of U.S. Treasuries to boost dollar liquidity as Japan's largest lender expands overseas amid sluggish loan demand at home, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Japanese banks, which have more than ample yen liquidity on the back of massive deposits at home, are looking to boost dollar-based liquidity to support growing overseas assets.

BTMU has set up a Cayman-based vehicle to buy $2 billion of U.S. Treasuries, said the sources, who declined to be named because the matter was not made public yet. The bank is planning to raise the liquidity reserve vehicle to $5 billion, they said.

In addition to trading, BTMU already owns U.S. Treasuries for dollar liquidity reserve purposes, but the new vehicle is intended to allow the bank to avoid booking currency-related losses on Treasuries on its earnings, the sources said.

In time of acute economic stress like during that following the collapse of the Lehman Brothers, banks can find it hard to secure cash as lenders' confidence deteriorates.

The sources said BTMU was not experiencing any dollar liquidity problem and did not anticipate any in the near future. Instead, the bank sees the contingency back-up as part of its overseas expansion drive.

With little exposure to Europe's troubled economies, BTMU and rival Japanese lenders are enjoying a sharp growth in overseas loan balances by taking advantage of the retreat by European players in Asia and other markets.

In the six months ended in March, MUFG's overseas corporate lending grew more than 20 percent. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse)