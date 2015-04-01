April 1 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd appointed Ken Stratton as general manager and regional head of transaction banking sales, Asian transaction banking office.

In the newly created role, Stratton will be responsible for co-leading the bank's transaction banking business across 12 markets within the Asia and Oceania region from April 6.

He will be based in Singapore and report to Noritoshi Murakami, general manager of Asian transaction banking office, the bank said on Wednesday.

Stratton, who has 30 years of experience in financial services, previously managed his own consulting company that provided transaction banking and relationship management training across Asia.

He has also worked at DBS Bank Ltd, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Standard Chartered Bank Plc and Citibank. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)