TOKYO May 2 Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) will start charging negative interest rates on euro deposits from dozens of its biggest European clients, a spokeswoman said, in a bid to pass on some of the costs of the ultra-low rate environment.

BTMU, the core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , will become the first Japanese bank to make such a move.

BTMU is in talks with some corporate clients about its plan to charge euro-denominated time deposits shorter than 12 months booked at its London branch, spokeswoman Kana Nagamitsu said on Tuesday. She added that the bank will not start charging without clients' consent.

