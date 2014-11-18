(New throughout, adds bank comment, details)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK Nov 18 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
has agreed to pay $315 million to New York's banking regulator
for submitting a whitewashed report about its improper handling
of transactions involving countries subject to U.S. sanctions,
the regulator said on Tuesday.
The report formed the basis for a $250 million settlement
the bank reached last year with New York's Department of
Financial Services (DFS) for stripping information from wires
that would have helped authorities police transactions involving
Iran, Burma and Myanmar from 2002 to 2007.
The bank "misled" the department in reaching the 2013
settlement, with key information deleted from a supposedly
objective report, according to a consent order signed Tuesday by
DFS superintendent Benjamin Lawsky and bank president Nobuyuki
Hirano.
As part of the latest accord, the bank, the largest in
Japan, will move its U.S. sanctions compliance and anti-money
laundering operations to New York, the department said in a
statement.
Several bank executives also were targeted for discipline,
one of whom resigned under pressure, the regulator said.
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), which produced the 2008 report
for the bank, agreed in August to pay $25 million and refrain
from certain work in New York for two years after the regulator
accused the consulting firm of altering its findings under
pressure from bank lawyers and executives.
A Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi statement on Tuesday said the
bank settled "to resolve issues relating to instructions" given
to PwC and "disclosures made" to the New York regulator in
connection with its voluntary investigation.
The bank said it was committed to doing business with "the
highest levels of integrity and regulatory compliance."
The bank's compliance manager, Tetsuro Anan, resigned after
the regulator demanded his firing, New York's Department of
Financial Services, said. Anan asked PwC to remove key
information about the bank's misconduct from the report, the
regulator said.
Two former compliance executives, who now work at bank
affiliates, will be banned from doing business with any New York
banks regulated by the Department of Financial Services, the
agency said.
The executives are Akira Kamiya, deputy president of
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings and Tetsuji Kamisawa,
executive deputy president of the Defined Contribution Plan
Consulting of Japan.
The executives could not immediately be reached for comment.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi (BTMU) is the core banking unit of
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.
The 2013 settlement was based on estimates the bank had
improperly processed 28,000 transactions, worth some $100
billion, through New York between 2002 and 2007 on behalf of
countries sanctioned by the U.S.
However, those numbers were extrapolated from the 2008 report
that the regulator found was watered down.
In August, when PwC settled, one of its executives said it
had identified relevant transactions and disclosed the relevant
facts that it learned subsequent to its search process.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Susan Heavey and David
Gregorio)