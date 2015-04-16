(Adds Treasury's figures on demand, details)
MILAN, April 16 Italy saw solid demand for a new
BTP Italia inflation-linked bond on Thursday, selling 9.4
billion euros ($10 bln) in total after only partly meeting
requests from institutional investors, the Treasury said.
Retail investors bought 5.4 billion euros of the eight-year
bond in the first part of the offering, while the Treasury
decided to sell 4 billion euros of the new issue to
institutions, who had filed total requests worth around 5.4
billion euros.
The bond drew stronger demand than at a similar sale in
October before the European Central Bank launched its
bond-buying programme.
The latest BTP Italia bond pays a minimum real coupon of 0.5
percent plus inflation, compared with the 1.25 percent on the
previous issue in October.
Despite the higher minimum coupon, the previous BTP Italia,
which had a shorter six-year maturity, raised a total of 7.5
billion euros.
Analysts say record-low interest rates on the market may
have fuelled appetite for the latest issue among Italian savers,
after the ECB started buying sovereign bonds in March in an
effort to lift inflation in the euro zone.
Including this new issue, Rome has sold nearly 104 billion
euros in total of this type of bond since it was introduced in
2012.
Rome launched this security at the height of the euro zone
crisis to tap large private wealth as foreign investors shunned
its debt. Tied to Italian inflation and tailored to small
savers, BTP Italia bonds have also proved popular with
institutional investors.
UniCredit and Banca IMI acted as dealers
in the transaction.
($1 = 0.9396 euros)
