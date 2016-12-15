BANGKOK Dec 15 Thailand's BTS Group Holdings Pcl said on Thursday estimated investment in two mass transit projects would cost almost 100 billion baht ($2.80 billion), of which the government would invest 43 billion baht.

BTS Group, along with partners Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Pcl and Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl, recently won the rights to build and operate the Pink and Yellow mass transit lines in Bangkok.

Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of BTS, said the group would seek a loan from financial institutions to finance the projects and that there was no need for BTS to raise capital via equity issues.

BTS, the operator of Bangkok's BTS elevated skytrain, expected the number of total daily passengers to rise to 1.7-2.0 million over the next four years when the new lines begin operations. ($1 = 35.7000 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)