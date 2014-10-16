BANGKOK Oct 16 Thai BTS Group Holdings Pcl
, Bangkok's Skytrain operator, said on Thursday it
expected revenue from the mass transit business to rise 12-15
percent for the financial year ending March 2015.
The growth was mainly due to a rise in the number of
passengers and the extension line of the elevated train system,
BTS Chairman Keeree Kanjanapas said in a statement.
On Wednesday, BTS announced plans for a strategic alliance
with property developer Sansiri PCL to jointly develop
residential projects along mass transit stations.
Keeree said the two companies aim to develop projects worth
a combined 25 billion baht ($771 million) over the next three to
five years.
($1 = 32.4200 Thai baht)
