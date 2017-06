BANGKOK Nov 15 Shares in Thailand's Bualuang Securities Pcl surged 27 percent on Tuesday after its major shareholder, Bangkok Bank, announced a delisting plan and a tender offer for its stock at a premium.

At 0257 GMT, Bualuang shares were up 27.2 percent at 21.50 baht, while the main Thai index was 0.3 percent higher.

Bangkok Bank already has 56.34 percent of Bualuang Securities. It has offered 22 baht for Bualuang stock.

($1 = 30.765 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)