KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Masters champion Bubba Watson is aiming for his second major title of the season in the PGA Championship but the affable American has already had major cause to celebrate this week.

Watson, whose thrilling playoff victory at Augusta National in April captivated the golfing world, got word this week that the lengthy adoption process he and his wife Angie undertook had finally reached a positive conclusion.

"Monday was a great day for us with our son. The adoption is final, so that's the most important thing. We got that done," the 33-year-old Floridian told reporters at Kiawah Island ahead of the August 9-12 PGA Championship.

The Watsons were allowed custody of their son Caleb four days before the Masters but the complex legal process meant they could not be sure they were officially parents until this week.

As well as the anxiety and lack of certainty over their family status, Watson also had to adjust his playing schedule, missing out on tournaments and earnings, in order to sort out paperwork and satisfy the courts.

"I just had to take care of that stuff and that was most important along with being there for my wife when she said she wished I was home," said Watson.

"So I chose to do all those things and then golf obviously is way down the list of priorities. That came first."

While Watson is not the only person to negotiate the red tape of adoption, his situation was made all the more tricky by his life as a professional golfer on the road.

"A lot of people go through it, but trying to travel across the U.S., trying to travel outside the country and playing golf made it a little bit more difficult, but somehow it all worked out, and now we're parents," said Watson.

For a long time Watson was considered to be one of the most temperamental players on the PGA Tour, who perhaps lacked some of the focus needed to be a top 10 player.

But it has been clear in the past two years that while he has not abandoned the unpredictability and flair that makes him popular with fans, he has matured in his approach to the game.

Now, the 'Big Kid' of golf has to find a balance between being a competitor on tour and a father and husband at home.

"Well, hopefully I'll do better as a family man than in golf because that's the most important. My wife comes first, then the baby, and then golf is down the list," said Watson.

"I'm here to play golf. I want to play golf. I enjoy the game of golf. I want the challenge to beat everybody but at the same time I want to be a good husband and a good dad.

"But how do I balance it? Time will tell. You know, if I never play golf again, I can still be a great dad, so that's the key, and that's where my life stands."

