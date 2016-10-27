ZURICH Oct 27 British orders for Swiss-based
Bucher Industries' street sweepers and sewer cleaners
have fallen dramatically since the country's vote to leave the
European Union.
Bucher's overall nine-month orders dropped nearly 7 percent
to 1.7 billion Swiss francs ($1.7 billion), when adjusted for
currency and acquisitions, the company said on Thursday. Sales
slipped 7 percent to 1.8 billion francs.
But municipal vehicle orders plunged 15.6 percent to 261
million francs, driven lower by "a noticeable impact on demand
in the important British market for sweepers and sewer cleaners"
following the June 23 Brexit vote, a spokesman said.
London's streets are among those tidied up by Bucher
sweepers, many of which are made at its factory in Dorking,
Surrey in the south of England.
Bucher is also feeling the effect through its newly acquired
Danish business, J. Hvidtved Larsen A/S, which manufactures
truck-mounted sewer-cleaning units and makes about half its
annual sales in the UK.
Sterling's post-Brexit slide against the euro and Europe's
other currencies has raised import costs, making British buyers
reluctant to invest in new equipment, Bucher said.
The orders trend has continued, leaving the Swiss company
anticipating weaker UK sales in the fourth-quarter, too.
Bucher shares on Thursday fell as much as 6.6 percent in
Zurich before recovering some of the decline. The stock was
trading 5.5 percent lower at 1430 GMT.
Other factors affecting Bucher's vehicle orders have been
weak winter maintenance business, a large 2015 Russian order
that was not repeated and weak garbage truck demand from
Australia.
Bucher, whose separate agriculture equipment unit has been
hurt by low commodities prices in particular in North America,
now expects a downturn in full-year sales and a significant fall
in operating profit and group profit margins.
($1 = 0.9926 Swiss francs)
