May 3 A project to connect Buckeye Partners LP's Perth Amboy, New Jersey terminal with a pipeline transportation hub in Linden is about three months ahead of schedule, Buckeye Chief Executive Officer Clark Smith said on Friday.

A pipeline linking the two sites is expected to be completed in April 2014, Smith said during the pipeline operator's first-quarter 2013 earnings call. In the interim, a separate pipeline linking Perth Amboy to Linden via Colonial Pipeline is expected to become operational in September, Smith said.

Once in Linden, product transferred from Perth Amboy can be sent to Buckeye's other Northeast delivery points, which include New York City-area airports, Long Island, upstate New York and Western Pennsylvania, said Kevin Goodwin, Buckeye's director of investor relations.