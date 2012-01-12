Jan 12 Buckeye Technologies Inc said it would shut its cotton linter pulp-making plant in Brazil, cut 60 jobs and take related charges as the maker of specialty fibers battles rising raw material costs.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company expects a non-cash impairment charge of about $49 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 and a $2.4 million restructuring cost in 2012.

The job cuts at its Americana plant represents about 4 percent of its total workforce, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Buckeye said its Tennessee unit would meet the demand following the closure. The company will continue to operate the waste water treatment facility for the shared industrial site until it find a buyer for the plant.

Buckeye shares closed at $35.52 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.