Feb 16 Buckeye Partners LP said it
was asking shippers to review their current nominations on
pipeline segments L415/521, L316 and L010 and revise with
binding nominations.
The company has determined that there are higher nominations
than all the three pipeline segments' capacity for March 2012.
Shipments via the Buckeye L415/521 Midwest line segment
delivering to destinations including Aurora, Brecksville,
Midland, Bellevue, Coraopolis and Drydock are in excess of
pipeline capacity, the company said.
The L316 line segment delivers to destinations such as
Bradley Road and Lorain.
Batches for the L010 system are sourced from Chicago origins
to Buckeye's MPS destinations in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and
Pennsylvania.
The submission date for binding nominations on Transport 4
will be by the close of business on Tuesday, Feb. 20.
The company said binding nomination volumes will be reviewed
and if required final allocated volumes for March will be sent
to each shipper on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Buckeye Partners owns and operates approximately 5,400 miles
of pipeline and 67 products terminals that provide aggregate
storage capacity of approximately 27.2 million barrels.