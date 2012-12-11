Dec 11 Buckeye Partners has isolated two
underground oil product pipelines and reduced flow rates in
Hillsborough, New Jersey after a spill was detected earlier this
week, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said
on Tuesday.
The leak was detected after residents complained of gasoline
vapors in the area, the New Jersey DEP said, adding that a
vacuum truck has "recovered" approximately 700 gallons of oil
product from the excavation area since early on Monday.
"Buckeye representatives have isolated the lines in this
location and reduced the pressure from 800 psi (pounds per
square inch) to approximately 400 psi," a spokesman for the New
Jersey DEP said in an email.
Earlier, a person familiar with the company's operations
said the firm had shut down a gasoline service line in the area
after a spill of around 25 gallons.
It was not immediately clear when the full line would be
reopened. There is no danger to nearby residents, the DEP said.