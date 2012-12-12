* Line from NJ to PA closed for repairs
* Buckeye reported spill of 25 gallons, cause unknown
Dec 11 Buckeye Partners has shut down a
section of a 140,000 barrel-per-day pipeline in Hillsborough,
New Jersey, after a spill was detected, the company said on
Tuesday.
The pipeline, which transports refined petroleum products
from Linden, New Jersey, to Macungie, Pennsylvania, has been
shut since Monday and will be closed "until it is repaired and
deemed safe to return to operations," Buckeye said, providing no
further details on timing.
Reuters had reported the shut down earlier Tuesday, citing a
person familiar with the leak who said 25 gallons of gasoline
had spilled.
Buckeye said it reported the 25 gallon spill to government
authorities Tuesday morning and the cause is still under
investigation.
The leak was detected after residents complained of gasoline
vapors in the area, a spokesperson for the New Jersey Department
of Environmental Protection said in an email.
Buckeye representatives isolated the affected lines and
reduced pressure from 800 psi (pounds per square inch) to
approximately 400 psi, the department said, and a vacuum truck
has "recovered" approximately 700 gallons of oil product from
the excavation area since early on Monday.
There is no danger to nearby residents, the department said.