Oct 11 Buckeye Partners LP rejected
allegations by four major U.S. airlines that it was
overcharging to transport jet fuel to New York City area
airports and requested that the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission dismiss the complaint.
Delta Air Lines Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp,
United Continental Inc and US Airways Group Inc
filed the complaint last month alleging a Buckeye unit of
charging "unjust and unreasonable" rates to transport fuel to
the Newark Liberty, John F. Kennedy and La Guardia airports.
Buckeye said the complaints were irrelevant because rates
charged by Buckeye Pipe Line Co LP were set under an
FERC-approved program that ties rates to competitive levels.
Buckeye shares closed at $47.39 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.