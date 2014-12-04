BUDAPEST Dec 4 Hungary's government has signed
a preliminary agreement to buy Budapest Bank, the country's
eighth-biggest lender, from GE Capital, government spokesman
Zoltan Kovacs told a news conference on Thursday.
Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said the transaction was
expected to close by the end of July 2015. Varga declined to
comment on the price, and expressed hope the purchase would
boost competition in the banking sector.
Varga said the government aimed to sell the bank within one
or two years, adding any merger with MKB Bank, another lender
the government bought earlier this year, would have to be
decided later.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)