BUDAPEST Nov 13 Hungary's government plans to buy GE Capital's local unit Budapest Bank, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The sources said the sale was imminent.

A press official for Budapest Bank could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Economy Ministry was not available for immediate comment.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government is in a drive to boost state influence in key sectors of the economy, such as energy and banking. In July, it acquired German BayernLB's loss-making Hungarian unit MKB Bank. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; editing by David Clarke; editing by David Clarke)