By Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Dec 4 Hungary's government has signed
a preliminary agreement to buy Budapest Bank, the country's
eighth-biggest lender, from GE Capital, it said on
Thursday, part of efforts to increase state control of key
sectors of the economy.
Reuters first reported last month that the transaction was
in its final stages. Economy Minister Mihaly
Varga said the deal was expected to close in the first half of
next year.
He declined comment on the price pending final valuation.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has slapped banks
with one of Europe's highest bank levies and other punitive
measures, such as a 3 billion euro ($3.7 billion) settlement of
past cost increases deemed by his cabinet and the courts as
unfair.
"We have reached an important day, because today's decision
also represents regaining our economic sovereignty and our
ability to act," Varga told a news conference, adding that he
hoped the deal would increase competition in the banking sector.
Orban said last month that he expected 60 percent or more of
the banking sector to end up in Hungarian hands, a target that
means more foreign-owned banks will have to sell up, possibly at
reduced prices. At the moment, about half of the sector is owned
by Hungarians.
Budapest Bank has been active in Hungary since 1987 and has
more than 100 branches across the central European country,
according to data on its website.
Varga said state-owned MFB Bank would provide financing for
the deal. He said Budapest Bank's corporate loan book was worth
262 billion forints ($1.06 billion), while its household loan
portfolio was worth 285 billion forints.
Varga said Hungary aimed to sell Budapest Bank within one or
two years, adding that any merger with MKB Bank, a loss-making
lender the government bought from German BayernLB
earlier this year, would have to be decided later.
However, Varga said potential synergies between the two
banks, which would be Hungary's second-largest lender based on
assets if combined, were one factor behind the Budapest Bank
purchase.
(1 US dollar = 247.45 Hungarian forint)
(1 US dollar = 0.8069 euro)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter/Keith
Weir)