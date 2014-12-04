* GE's Budapest Bank is Hungary's eighth-largest lender

* Government promoting domestic control of banking sector

* Transaction to close in the first half of next year (Adds detail, more comments)

By Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Dec 4 Hungary's government has signed a preliminary agreement to buy Budapest Bank, the country's eighth-biggest lender, from GE Capital, it said on Thursday, part of efforts to increase state control of key sectors of the economy.

Reuters first reported last month that the transaction was in its final stages. Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said the deal was expected to close in the first half of next year.

He declined comment on the price pending final valuation.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has slapped banks with one of Europe's highest bank levies and other punitive measures, such as a 3 billion euro ($3.7 billion) settlement of past cost increases deemed by his cabinet and the courts as unfair.

"We have reached an important day, because today's decision also represents regaining our economic sovereignty and our ability to act," Varga told a news conference, adding that he hoped the deal would increase competition in the banking sector.

Orban said last month that he expected 60 percent or more of the banking sector to end up in Hungarian hands, a target that means more foreign-owned banks will have to sell up, possibly at reduced prices. At the moment, about half of the sector is owned by Hungarians.

Budapest Bank has been active in Hungary since 1987 and has more than 100 branches across the central European country, according to data on its website.

Varga said state-owned MFB Bank would provide financing for the deal. He said Budapest Bank's corporate loan book was worth 262 billion forints ($1.06 billion), while its household loan portfolio was worth 285 billion forints.

Varga said Hungary aimed to sell Budapest Bank within one or two years, adding that any merger with MKB Bank, a loss-making lender the government bought from German BayernLB earlier this year, would have to be decided later.

However, Varga said potential synergies between the two banks, which would be Hungary's second-largest lender based on assets if combined, were one factor behind the Budapest Bank purchase.

(1 US dollar = 247.45 Hungarian forint) (1 US dollar = 0.8069 euro)