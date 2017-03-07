LONDON, March 7 A small British supermarket
chain that trades under the Budgens brand has fallen into
administration, leading to the loss of around 800 jobs, the firm
handling the process said on Tuesday.
Food Retailer Operations Ltd runs 34 stores across the UK as
Budgens and employs 815 people. It bought the network from
larger retailer, the Co-Operative.
"Since its acquisition of the stores from Co-op in July
2016, the company had experienced difficult trading conditions,"
administrator PWC said in a statement.
"This resulted in the company being placed into
administration despite sustained efforts to make the business
more commercially viable."
Budgens is a network of stores run locally by independent
retailers and supplied by Booker, the leading wholesaler
that is being bought by Tesco. The remainder of the
Budgens stores will not be affected.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Paul Sandle)